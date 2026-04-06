China factory stays steady under Trump trade pressure

A Chinese electronics manufacturer has learnt to navigate Trump tariffs and ongoing China manufacturing disruptions after a volatile 2025, as shifting trade policies, client uncertainty, and Beijing’s countermeasures reshape global supply chains.

The company, Agilian Technology, faced frozen US orders, rushed shipments, and sudden cancellations but adapted by diversifying production and relying on China’s deep industrial ecosystem.

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Agilian Technologies, which relies significantly on American customers, has found over 50% of its income threatened due to Trump tariffs that caused order cancellations on a large scale.

Initially, the consumers tried accumulating products; later, they stopped ordering anything. This created an atmosphere of uncertainty, causing Agilian Technologies to think about transferring production facilities to other countries in Asia.

Nevertheless, the intricacy of duplicating China production delayed the plan. Establishing factories outside was taking time, whereas logistics issues and increased expenses hindered relocation.

The countermeasures taken by China, such as imposing export restrictions on essential minerals, alleviated some pressure due to Trump's tariffs and stabilised China's production.

By mid to late 2025, orders returned as tariffs eased slightly. Agilian reported a sharp rise in production, with clients resuming business once conditions became more predictable.

Despite improved conditions, Agilian is continuing overseas expansion as a safeguard against future Trump tariffs shocks. The company is developing facilities in India and Malaysia, though executives admit production outside China remains slower and less efficient.