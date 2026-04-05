Your body’s real age may surprise you, experts say

People are increasingly using biological age tests because these tests help them understand their health better, but scientists says that science is still in its developing stages. The research team from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine states that these tests determine the rate of cellular ageing, which does not match chronological time.

The development of epigenetic clocks and direct-to-consumer testing kits has created a booming international market for biological age testing, which has now become a fast-growing industry.

What biological age really measures?

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Human biological age shows actual internal bodily changes which result from genetic factors and lifestyle choices and environmental conditions. The director of Northwestern University Douglas Vaughan explains that these tests use DNA-based markers to assess wear and tear in the body.

Scientists depend on epigenetic clocks which evaluate DNA chemical modifications. Researchers like Daniel Belsky describe them as tools that measure how quickly a person is ageing, similar to a speedometer rather than an odometer.

The development of biological age testing has established epigenetic clocks as essential tools for this emerging scientific field.

The results of their studies show significant variations because their tests have become highly popular according to experts. Steve Horvath, who established epigenetic ageing studies as a research field, adds that the most tools developed today remain more useful for laboratory research than for daily use by people.

People who experience illness or stress will find that their results change because of these temporary conditions. The Cleveland Clinic researcher Christopher Hine cautions that a single assessment provides only limited information which could result in unwarranted stress or drastic behavioural changes.

The biological age testing market is expanding rapidly with more companies introducing saliva and blood-based testing kits. The tests should not be used as substitutes for standard health assessments according to expert recommendations.