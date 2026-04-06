NCT member Ten announces exit from SM Entertainment after Mark

K-pop star Ten has parted ways with his label SM Entertainment after more than a decade.

The Thai singer, best known as a member of the South Korean boy band NCT, announced his exit from the company on Sunday, but will continue to participate in activities with his group.

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“We would like to begin by expressing our sincere gratitude to everyone who continues to support WayV with unwavering love and encouragement,” SM Entertainment penned in a statement shared on the WayV Weverse platform.

“Following careful and extensive discussions regarding TEN’s future direction, we have reached a mutual understanding to conclude his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, effective April 8. Moving forward, we will continue to stay in close communication to explore opportunities for TEN to participate in WayV and NCT activities, where possible,” continued the label.

“Throughout his career, TEN has brought a distinctive artistic presence and breadth of talent to both his group and solo work. We sincerely appreciate the time we have shared together, and wish him all the best as he moves forward into a new chapter,” the statement concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that TEN is the second NCT member to announce his departure from SM, following Mark.