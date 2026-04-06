How the Kardashians celebrated Easter: See Pics

The Kardashian-Jenner family has dropped an insider look at their this year's Easter celebration.

Kris Jenner, 70, was joined by daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and all her grandchildren.

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All the family members dropped little snippets from the daytime traditions on Sunday, which was held at one of their lavish Southern California mansions—Kylie's multimillion-dollar mansion located in Palm Springs to be specific.

The home was decorated with Easter-themed details, including bunny accents and carrot-inspired table settings. Bright flowers were arranged to add to the festive setup. Guests were treated to a buffet-style meal with an Asian-inspired menu, along with a variety of desserts.

The celebration also included luxurious Easter-themed gift baskets for both children and adults, and fun activities for the little ones to enjoy, including cake decorating and an Easter egg hunt.

Photos shared online showed the grandchildren taking part in the games and posing with their gifts. Family portraits were also part of the day, with several of the sisters sharing images of their outfits and moments spent together.

Khloé, 41, posted pictures with her children, True and Tatum, as well as her niece Dream. Kourtney, 46, arrived at the event with her husband Travis Barker, 50, in a vintage convertible.

Kendall, 30, shared a more limited look at her outfit, posting only a zoomed-in Instagram Story snapshot of her skirt and shoes.

Meanwhile, Kylie, 28, posted sultry photos by the pool. Although Rob Kardashian, 39, did not appear in the posts, his daughter Dream was seen in several family pictures.

Kris also included a personal touch by including all the grandchildren’s names on a themed gingerbread house.