Selma Blair gets candid about 'dog love' amid debilitating Multiple Sclerosis battle

Selma Blair has her most loyal companion, a yellow Labrador, named Scott, however, the furry friend is not fully versed in red-carpet etiquette.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year, Scout showed much enthusiasm after being introduced to the actress Laverne Cox as she and Selma caught up.

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"He almost pawed her Mugler," Selma told HELLO! in a candid conversation, adding, "She was regal about it, but… paws off the finery, Scout!"

Selma, who is now 53 years old, rose to stardom after appearing in the 1999 film, Cruel Intentions and then proceeded to star in Legally Blonde as well as the Hellboy franchise.

Two decades later, her appearance at the Academy Awards in 2019, made numerous headlines as she was seen to be rather emotional as she walked the red carpet with the help of a diamond-encrusted walking stick.

It came just four months after she announced on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable autoimmune condition that causes the body to attack the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS," she wrote, adding that it was likely that she had been living with the disease for at least 15 years before her diagnosis.

Now, however, she has Scout, her five-year-old English red fox Labrador, by her side whose presence has made events such as the Tribeca Film Festival and the Emmy Nominees Night in 2024 a "highlight of her life".

"I am in a friendly profession, and when I take him to events, he is very loved," she says. At last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Scout was the star of the show as he posed with the likes of Justin Theroux, Chrissy Teigen and Michael Keaton.

"I watch the joy of these admired stars enjoying dog love at these stressful but chic events. He is my love language, and most people are disappointed when I turn up without him,” Selma revealed.

Selma and Arthur, her 14-year-old son with her former partner, the fashion designer Jason Bleick, welcomed Scout into their family in 2021. "I met Scout when he was just a bobble-headed puppy, but didn't take him home until he was a year and a half old and had just passed his exams and graduated," Selma Blair stated as she recalled welcoming her beloved pet, Scout, to the family.