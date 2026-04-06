Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's intimate wedding plans finally revealed
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner announced their engagement last year
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who are all set to tie the knot this summer, are reportedly shunning a big showbiz wedding in favor of an intimate ceremony.
On Sunday, an insider spilled to The Sun that the Cold Heart songstress, 30, and the Eternity actor, 36, have set a date for their nuptials, and an overseas wedding could be on the cards.
As per the source, the pair have viewed venues in Italy and also the UK.
Dua and Callum, who announced their engagement last year, are keeping their fairytale wedding party small and have been "strict" with their guestlist.
"The plans are in full swing for Dua and Callum’s wedding but it’s all being kept hush hush," the source told the outlet.
The insider further shared, "It is happening this summer – she will be a married woman by the time she turns 31 in August. They want to keep it to their nearest and dearest so it’s not going to be a huge, showy occasion. "
The confidant mentioned, “All of their favourite people will be there but there might be some surprising omissions. Some people who thought they’d get a plus one have been told they won’t be able to, so they’re keeping the numbers down.”
For those unversed, Dua and Callum began dating in January 2024.
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