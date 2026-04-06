Anya Taylor-Joy clarifies major ‘Super Mario’ setback during filming

Anya Taylor-Joy just recalled that it wasn’t The Super Mario Galaxy Movie that made her vomit in the studio while she was voicing the character of Princess Peach.

The 29-year-old actress opened up about throwing up during her first voice acting session, which had people believing it was her stint as Princess Peach which caused the mortifying moment.

Advertisement

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she clarified, "I never said it was Princess Peach. I said it was the first time that I ever did voice acting.”

The Queen’s Gambit star continued, “And what happened was I went in quite blind and I did it for eight straight hours. So, eight straight hours of screaming and efforts and this and that and whatever.”

"And I drank so much water that I puked. So, I don’t do that anymore. I break it up and it’s helpful,” he explained.

While Taylor-Joy is yet to confirm the role in question, her previous voice acting projects include Playmobil: The Movie, and animated series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Appearing on The Late Show With Seth Meyers last month, she opened up about the brutal nature of voice acting.

She told the host, "It's super fun. But I will say the first time I ever did a session, I did not realise how taxing it would be because you’re yelling continuously the whole time,” adding, "I think the first time I ever did it, I threw up.”

In another recent interview, she again clarified that it wasn't Princess Peach that made her puke, and noted she had started with an "eight hour session."

She told Entertainment Weekly, "I don’t know why I thought it would be really chill. I thought I was going to go in there and be like, [talking normally]. And it wasn’t. It was like, [talking loudly]. The whole time.”

After the gruesome session Anya Taylor-Joy phoned one of her friends to come pick her up as she wasn’t feeling that well.