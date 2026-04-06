Dan Levy talks about 'Schitt's Creek' sequel in the wake of Catherine O'Hara's tragic passing

Daniel “Dan” Levy recently talked about a Schitt's Creek sequel after the death of its main cast member Catherine O’Hara.

For those unaware, Catherine, who played the role of Moira Rose in the famous sitcom, passed away at the age of 71 on January 30, 2026. The actual cause of her death was pulmonary embolism (PE), while rectal cancer was the underlying cause.

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Dan recently went to a quaint hamlet in Goodwood, Ontario, where eighty episodes of Schitt's Creek were filmed.

The 40-year-old Canadian actor, who co-created the series with his father, Eugene Levy, conversed with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Anthony Mason, who asked him about his plans for Schitt's Creek sequel.

Responding to the question, he clearly said, “No, not now,” explaining that he was “thinking about” some kind of Schitt's Creek revival; however, after the tragic passing of Catherine, “it’s tough” now.

The thought of Catherine made Dan emotional as he struggled to get his words out and take off his glasses to clean his face as he was visibly moved.

"I didn't think that I would have quite an emotional reaction," the Good Grief star admitted.

Mason went on to ask him what he was feeling, to which he replied, "Just a lot of memories. A lot of memories with with Catherine.”

"It's what you have to hold onto, the memories of it all,” Dan quipped.

Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy in Schitt's Creek

It is pertinent to mention that Schitt's Creek, which started on January 13, 2015, ended on April 7, 2020, after six seasons.

The series had an ensemble cast including:

Dan as David Rose

Eugene as Johnny Rose

Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands

Catherine as Moira Rose

Annie Muphy as Alexis Rose

Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd

Chris Elliott as Ronald Schitt

According to its synopsis, Schitt's Creek follows Jonny Rose and his family as they “go from extremely wealthy to penniless overnight after being victims of fraud. The only asset left to them is a small, unsophisticated town: Schitt's Creek. They relocate there. Culture shock ensues.”