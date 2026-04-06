Dan Levy talks about 'Schitt's Creek' sequel in the wake of Catherine O'Hara's tragic passing
Dan Levy's 'emotional reaction' over 'Schitt's Creek' sequel comes to light after Catherine O'Hara's death
Daniel “Dan” Levy recently talked about a Schitt's Creek sequel after the death of its main cast member Catherine O’Hara.
For those unaware, Catherine, who played the role of Moira Rose in the famous sitcom, passed away at the age of 71 on January 30, 2026. The actual cause of her death was pulmonary embolism (PE), while rectal cancer was the underlying cause.
Dan recently went to a quaint hamlet in Goodwood, Ontario, where eighty episodes of Schitt's Creek were filmed.
The 40-year-old Canadian actor, who co-created the series with his father, Eugene Levy, conversed with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Anthony Mason, who asked him about his plans for Schitt's Creek sequel.
Responding to the question, he clearly said, “No, not now,” explaining that he was “thinking about” some kind of Schitt's Creek revival; however, after the tragic passing of Catherine, “it’s tough” now.
The thought of Catherine made Dan emotional as he struggled to get his words out and take off his glasses to clean his face as he was visibly moved.
"I didn't think that I would have quite an emotional reaction," the Good Grief star admitted.
Mason went on to ask him what he was feeling, to which he replied, "Just a lot of memories. A lot of memories with with Catherine.”
"It's what you have to hold onto, the memories of it all,” Dan quipped.
It is pertinent to mention that Schitt's Creek, which started on January 13, 2015, ended on April 7, 2020, after six seasons.
The series had an ensemble cast including:
- Dan as David Rose
- Eugene as Johnny Rose
- Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands
- Catherine as Moira Rose
- Annie Muphy as Alexis Rose
- Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd
- Chris Elliott as Ronald Schitt
According to its synopsis, Schitt's Creek follows Jonny Rose and his family as they “go from extremely wealthy to penniless overnight after being victims of fraud. The only asset left to them is a small, unsophisticated town: Schitt's Creek. They relocate there. Culture shock ensues.”
-
Kim Kardashian recycles iconic Cindy Crawford look?
-
'Succession' star reveals shocking secret behind his marriage
-
Sydney Sweeney slammed over shocking Hollywood stunt
-
Emma Willis reveals how Bruce Willis’ dementia affects his awareness
-
Inside Bruce Willis' silent battle with dementia
-
What did Epstein say about Bella Hadid?
-
SNL Trump joke referring to ex-president's murder sparks backlash
-
Terry Crews' desperate hunt for miracle to save wife Rebecca from painful disease
-
Ghislaine Maxwell claims about 'untouchable' Epstein-linked men in new filing: report
-
'Ban Kanye West': Here's why Piers Morgan urges swift action ahead of Wireless Festival
-
Jennifer Lopez posts heartfelt message after Affleck, Garner Easter reunion
-
Scott Mills’ ‘sexual offence’ allegations get major development