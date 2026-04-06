BTS dethrones Kanye West from chart-topping spot

BTS just secured the top spot on the US Billboard 200 with their latest album, Arirang, beating Kanye West’s album, Bully, chances to land a second week atop the chart.

The K-pop group's album, has held steady at the number one spot on the albums chart with 187,000 equivalent album units, down 71% from its opening smash of a week with 641,000, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Last week, Arirang became BTS' seventh number one album and scored the biggest sales week for an album by a group in over a decade.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, who goes by the name Ye now, his album Bully has entered the chart at number two.

Bully is the rapper's 14th album to hit the top 10 and it debuted with 152,000 equivalent album units, with some expressing surprise at its strong performance, considering West's well-documented hate speech over the past few years.

Bully, which was released on March 28 after numerous delays, pre-empted a pair of sold-out concerts at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium earlier this week, where the rapper performed a handful of songs from the album, as well as past hits.

Elsewhere on the US chart, Melanie Martinez came in at number three with Hades; Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem dipped from number three to four; and Yeat debuted at number 5 with ADL. Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally slid out to number 10.