Savannah Guthrie airs heartbreaking Easter message as mom Nancy remains missing for over month

Savannah Guthrie sends emotional message on Easter

As Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month, her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, who, after reeling from the grief of her mom's presumed abduction, has shared a message on Easter.



Savannah Guthrie joined Good Shepherd New York’s digital Easter gathering on Sunday morning to share a message of hope amid her mother’s unsolved abduction.

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“Good morning, everybody. "Happy Easter,” she says while appearing on Good Shepherd New York's digital Eastern gathering.

“And Easter is happy. It is flowers and pastels and baby bunnies. It is sunshine and joy and hope. It is rebirth and second chances and new life and fresh starts. It is the most important day of the year for all of us who believe, even more than Christ’s birth, more than his death."

She continues, "His resurrection, his second birth into a permanent life – that is what is most crucial to us. His revival and resurrection means the same for us. We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death."

"But standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away, when life itself seems far harder than death."

"These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment for most of us – there will come a time in our lives when these feelings hold sway.”

But in the middle of her raw reflection, Guthrie dropped a jaw-dropping personal chaos brewing inside her in the wake of her mom's disappearance.

She begins this by explaining that she was taught that "Jesus, in his short life, experienced every single emotion that we humans can feel."

But raising a question on this belief after suffering from what she describes as a "season of trial", the TODAY anchor states that “whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel, this grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld in those darkest moments.”

Guthrie, who has been off the airwaves for two months, will return to her morning talk show on NBC on April 6.