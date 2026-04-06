Real motive of Netflix behind giving Harry, Meghan another chance laid bare

Netflix is said to be mainly interested in “royal gossip” as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare a new drama series.

According to TalkTV host Mark Dolan, the only reason the streaming giant is interested in making a new show with the couple is to get more royal gossip.

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The journalist added that the couple “need money” and are spending through their savings quickly.

The upcoming polo-themed project, co-produced by the Sussexes’ Archewell Productions and Fake Empire, will be set in the high-profile equestrian town of Wellington, Florida.

Discussing the forthcoming show of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Dolan said, “The couple need money, they do have a couple of million dollars in the bank, but they are getting through the cash very quickly.”

“The only thing Netflix want and the only thing any potential publisher wants is royal gossip,” he added.

This comes as PR expert Renae Smith said Harry and Meghan need to be clear about what the show is promoting.

She warned the couple that trying to make an exclusive sport like polo seem “for everyone” could backfire.

“The key is honesty. Audiences are very comfortable watching wealth and privilege when it’s presented as exactly that,” she told The Express.

The expert continued, “What they don’t respond well to is being told it’s relatable or accessible when it clearly isn’t.