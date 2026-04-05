Photo: Tamzin Outhwaite reflects on 'long journey' as she marks major evolution as a mum

Tamzin Outhwaite has reflected on her path to personal evolution since her eldest child made a major revelation about her revelation.

As fans will know, the actress shares two kids, with ex-husband Tom Ellis.

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In a candid conversation with The Mirror, Outhwaite reflected on the decade-long process that began when Flo first identified as a boy at the age of 10 or 11.

"It's been a long journey, a very long journey, but we're in a great place now,” she shared.

"I'm just happy that he's happy, and that's how I feel at the moment. He's thriving, absolutely thriving."

Respecting her kid's need for privacy, she addressed that she will not discuss further on the topic.

“I'm not allowed to talk about him [Flo]," she remarked.

"I was only allowed to talk about him on Rob [Beckett] and Josh [Widdicombe]'s podcast, Parenting Hell, because it's his favourite podcast."

“So I was allowed to talk about him with both of those two, but I'm not allowed to talk about him anywhere else, and I respect that decision.”

Before conclusion, it is pertinent to mention here that the actress discloed her kid's identity change last year when Flo first came out as trans and identified as a boy at the age of “about 10 or 11”.