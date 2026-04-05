Tamzin Outhwaite reflects on 'long journey' as she marks major evolution as a mum
Tamzin Outhwaite and Tom Ellis are the parents to two kids
Tamzin Outhwaite has reflected on her path to personal evolution since her eldest child made a major revelation about her revelation.
As fans will know, the actress shares two kids, with ex-husband Tom Ellis.
In a candid conversation with The Mirror, Outhwaite reflected on the decade-long process that began when Flo first identified as a boy at the age of 10 or 11.
"It's been a long journey, a very long journey, but we're in a great place now,” she shared.
"I'm just happy that he's happy, and that's how I feel at the moment. He's thriving, absolutely thriving."
Respecting her kid's need for privacy, she addressed that she will not discuss further on the topic.
“I'm not allowed to talk about him [Flo]," she remarked.
"I was only allowed to talk about him on Rob [Beckett] and Josh [Widdicombe]'s podcast, Parenting Hell, because it's his favourite podcast."
“So I was allowed to talk about him with both of those two, but I'm not allowed to talk about him anywhere else, and I respect that decision.”
Before conclusion, it is pertinent to mention here that the actress discloed her kid's identity change last year when Flo first came out as trans and identified as a boy at the age of “about 10 or 11”.
-
'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco melts hearts with rare snaps of daughter Matilda
-
John Lithgow shares biggest worry about playing Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV reboot
-
Olivia Munn reacts to Amanda Peet's cancer diagnosis with powerful reminder
-
Anna Faris reveals why she used to 'hide' on 'Scary Movie' set: ‘So intimidated’
-
Savannah Guthrie airs heartbreaking Easter message as mom Nancy remains missing for over month
-
Jennifer Aniston's latest romance impacting bond with 'Friends' cast
-
Meryl Streep reveals real inspiration behind Miranda Priestly role
-
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen make surprise outing after baby girl arrival: 'Having a blast'
-
RAYE reflects on regaining power after shunning label system for good
-
'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright shares major family milestone with husband Andrew Lococo
-
Maury Povich reacts to 'gold diggers' allegations after marrying 'rich' wife Connie Chung
-
‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ beats box office expectations