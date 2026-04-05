'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright shares major family milestone with husband Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright has revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband Andrew Lococo.

The actress, famously recognised for her role in Harry Potter films as Ginny Weasley, shared the news on Sunday.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Wright posted several photos with her two-year-old son, Elio, who is seen kissing her baby bump. Meanwhile, Bonnie is seen relaxing on a sofa in a white T-shirt and trousers, holding her son close.

“Two babies on my lap. Our second little earthling joining us this autumn!!” she wrote.

Congratulatory messages flood the comments section, with her former co-star Evanna Lynch, writing, “Ahhh congratulations Bonnie!!” while others shared their well wishes.

Wright, now 35, welcomed her first child with husband Lococo in 2023. At the time, she revealed that Elio was born at home and that both mother and baby were healthy. She also thanked her birth team and praised Andrew for his support during the experience.

The couple married in 2022. Before that, Bonnie was engaged to actor Jamie Campbell Bower, though they separated in 2012.

In recent years, Bonnie has stepped away from acting and focused on filmmaking and environmental work. She also reunited with her former castmates in the HBO special marking the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter films.