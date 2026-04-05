Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen make surprise outing after baby girl arrival: 'Having a blast'

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen make surprise outing after baby girl arrival

Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, attended their friend's wedding just a day after they welcomed their first baby.

The newly minted parents, who announced the birth of their baby girl on April 2 via Substack, stepped out for a night out at Sam Darnold's wedding this weekend.

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Sam, the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, tied the knot to Katie Hoofnagle on Friday, April 3, as per People.

A source told the outlet that the Buffalo Bills quarterback and the Academy Award-winning actress had a "blast" at their pal's big day.

"Hailee and Josh were so sweet on the dance floor, clearly having a blast," an insider revealed.

Guests at the event were congratulating the couple on the birth of their first baby and calling Josh "new dad."

"People were politely congratulating them on their baby girl, and they were very kind," the tattler shared.

Josh and Sam's team helped the newly married couple with their "crowd surfing for quite a bit of the night."

Other notable personalities who attended the nuptials were Olivia Culpo and her San Francisco 49ers star husband Christian McCaffrey, 49ers' Christian Kirk and Seahawks' Cooper Kupp and his wife.

Josh and Hailee announced the birth of their little bundle of joy in the sweetest way.

They titled the their Substack post "Special Delivery" and wrote, "Our baby girl has arrived!!

"We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes."