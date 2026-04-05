Photo: Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about her connection to 'Friends's role Phoebe

Lisa Kudrow has made interesing remarks about her character in the iconic 90's sitcom, Friends.

In a recent chat with actress Lily Tomlin for Interview Magazine, Lisa Kudrow said her Friends character Phoebe Buffay was misunderstood by fans.

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Asserting that her character “wasn’t stupid,” the actress shared her two cents on her iconic personality while recalling the public response to her character.

“At the time, it was like, 'She’s such a ditz. How is it that you only play ditzes?' And I thought, Is she a ditz? To me, she wasn’t,” Kudrow said.

When asked who called Phoebe a ditz, she did not specify anybody and said instead, “Everybody. In 1994, it was like, ‘I love her. She’s such a ditz.’"

"And it’s like, yeah, okay, that was what a ditz was to us. Someone who was not toeing the line."

She went on to clarify that while Phoebe was unconventional, she was certainly not "stupid."

Explaining why she took her time to personally connect with her character, she said, “At first, Phoebe was very, very far from me.”

“It took a lot of work to justify the things she would say and do. Not in an irritating way—it was fun.”

Nevertheless, the actress admitted that playing Phoebe almost became natural to her over the show’s duration.

“Over the course of 10 years, a little bit of her came into me. I lightened up a little more and read some books on spirituality and things, just to try to understand her,” she said.