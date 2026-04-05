Photo: RAYE reflects on regaining power after shunning label system for good

RAYE has reportedly undergone a major transformation amid the release of her second record track.

In her latest confessional with The Zane Lowe Show, the singing sensation recalled the exhausting yet liberating process of creating, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, her latest album, which has been released on March 27.

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For those unversed, the songbird also stepped into the role of an executive producer for this album.

Reportedly, the turning point in her journey only came because of the hard-won independence she fought for.

RAYE described the moment she realized she had the "total leverage" needed to dictate her own career path.

"For the first time I felt like I had some sort of power over my future," she recalled.

"I was able to kind of pretty explicitly say... we can do this the easy way or the hard way. Total leverage."

When asked about her new-found autonomy, she did not hold back and said, "How does it feel now I've got some? I absolutely love it. It was a great feeling."