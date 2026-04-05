‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ beats box office expectations

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surprisingly cemented its position as the biggest box office opener of 2026.

The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has earned $190.1 million in the US since its April 1 release, with global earnings expected to reach $372.5 million.

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The film also secured the largest opening day of the year so far, pulling in $34.5 million from over 3,800 theaters.

The animated adaptation brings back its main voice cast, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black, and adds new voices like Donald Glover and Brie Larson.

Based on the popular Nintendo game Super Mario Galaxy, the film builds on the success of the first movie, which made over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Returning directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic reunite with writer Matthew Fogel and Nintendo creator Shigeru Miyamoto to bring the next chapter to life.

The strong debut places the film ahead of other major 2026 releases, including Project Hail Mary and Avatar: Fire and Ash, cementing its position as the year’s biggest theatrical launch so far.

The film is currently playing in theaters worldwide.