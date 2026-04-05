'Spice Girl' Mel B weighs in on Beckham family feud: 'You know what?'
Mel B answers burning questions about Spice Girls reunion talk and Beckham family feud
Mel B has distanced herself from the controversy surrounding her former band member Victoria Beckham's family feud.
The former Spice Girls star was approached about her views on the matter in a new interview with The Sun, during which she simply declined to comment on the ongoing tensions within the Beckham family.
"You know what? If my kids [Phoenix, 27, Angel, 18, and Madison, 14] want advice, I give them it," she told the magazine.
"I don’t give advice on anybody else’s kids. And if I did, I wouldn’t tell you about it, because that’s private".
Her comments come amid reports of a rift in the family prolonging for over a year. Beyond the Beckham drama, Mel B also dismissed speculation about a Spice Girls reunion ahead of the group’s 30th anniversary.
"I’ve not said anything about a reunion, I’m always the first one to say, 'Yes, we’re going on tour.' And I’m willing it to happen. Now I’m 50, I’m not going to be forcing anyone," she responded.
It comes after the star admitted that she may never perform with her former bandmates again. The group last reunited for a UK tour in 2019 without Victoria Beckham, following earlier appearances including their performance at the 2012 London Olympics.
Mel B, who also went with the stage name Scary Spice, also expressed doubt on a proposed documentary, suggesting not all members were willing to be fully open on camera.
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