Tori Spelling and her four children hospitalized post horrific car crash

Tori Spelling along with four of her children and three other individuals were rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash earlier this week.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday, that deputies were dispatched to a crash in Temecula, California, located 80 miles outside of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 2, where they found two cars with collision damage.

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Spelling was driving four of her children and three of their friends when they were hit by a driver who was allegedly speeding and ran through a red light, TMZ reported.

All of the victims of the crashed were examined at the site of the crash, and no arrests were made, the sheriff's office said.

The 52-year-old mom and the seven children were then transported to the hospital in three separate ambulances and were later treated for injuries including cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions, the outlet further revealed.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is mom to five kids: Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9, all of whom she shares with ex Dean McDermott.

This is also not the first time Spelling and her kids have gotten into a car crash as back in 2011, while driving, the Scary Movie star hit a wall while driving her two eldest children to school while she was being chased by paparazzi.

The actress, who was pregnant at the time, wrote in a social media statement at the time that she crashed while trying to get away from the photographer, who insensitively continued to take pictures even after the accident.

At that time a representative told PEOPLE magazine, "Tori is really shaken up, but she and the kids are doing fine. She's going to the doctor for a checkup."

Meanwhile, a pal of Tori Spelling mentioned the scenario that led to the crash, revealing, "[The photographer] followed her into the driveway of the school. She pulled into the driveway and tried to get away from him. She reversed to leave and then hit the wall."