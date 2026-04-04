Tori Spelling says 'no' to dating
Tori Spelling reveals why she's done with dating for now
Tori Spelling has opened up about why she's not dating right now!
Speaking with People Magazine, the actress and reality star revealed that she's stepping into her "power era" following her split from Dean McDermott.
"I am not thinking about dating. I am in my power era and I'm rebuilding and reinventing and taking it to the next level," Tori, who finalized her divorce in October 2025 after 19 years of marriage, stated.
She went on to add, "And I'm like, ‘Yeah, I'm back. This is my second chapter.’ So I really ... I have so many businesses that I want to build, [and build] my empire and I can date later. That can always come."
Furthermore, Tori Spelling also revealed that despite the end of their marriage, she and Dean remain on good terms and are successfully co-parenting their five children.
Tori said, "We are great at co-parenting."
"And we're a family. It's just a different version of a family now and we'll always be family …. So it's really great for the kids, and I'm the lucky ... We're the lucky ones. We got good ex-partners," the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star added.
It is pertinent to mention that Tori has five children with her ex-husband Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau.
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