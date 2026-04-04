Photo: Jon Hamm weighs in on the surprising perks of working with wife Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm has reflected on the experience of working with his wife Anna Osceola on Your Friends & Neighbors.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Jon Hamm claimed that working with wife Anna Osceola on Your Friends & Neighbors comes with major benefits, as it helps them save time and money.

Advertisement

"It was great to have my wife, Anna, come in and be a part of it," Hamm began.

He added that working together has actually simplified their daily logistics in ways he did not expect.

"It's fun to go to work together. We get to bring the dog in as well sometimes, so that's nice. We save money on dog sitting."

Beyond this, Hamm highlighted another time-saving advantage as they do not need "to have an hour long conversation on what I did at work" now.

"We can save all that time," he continued, remarking, "It's great."

Elsewhere in the chat, "I think his whole season is kind of him really looking at his situation that he has gotten himself into and understanding that it's not sustainable.”

“And he better figure out a way to get out of this and it seemingly getting more and more complicated and convoluted," Hamm stated.

Before conclusion, he said, "Obviously, having James, this incredible character who is an agent of chaos, makes it a lot more difficult."