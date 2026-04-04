Taylor Swift breathes sigh of relief after Blake Lively legal setback

Blake Lively's legal setback has served an important moment for Taylor Swift as the popstar hopes to proceed with her summer wedding to her fiancé Travis Kelce.

Lively's harassment claims against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni were dismissed in a recent ruling, with only three claims getting attention for a trial.

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“It’s a huge relief,” one insider told Naughty But Nice, referring to the Grammy winner, who was previously dragged in Lively's messy lawsuit.

“This case just got dramatically weaker. No one understands why Blake isn’t trying to settle,” the source added. “From the outside, it looks like she’s already lost.”

However, it's a big moment for Swift as Lively's victory or defeat at the upcoming trial is no longer a threat to her. “She wants this wrapped up before her summer wedding,” the insider revealed. “The timing couldn’t be worse.”

The source noted that Swift's involvement in the It Ends With Us mess was made to look bigger than it really was, suggesting it was mostly Lively who name dropped Swift in threats.

“Taylor has nothing to do with this,” the source says. “She was supporting a friend. That’s it.”

The source said Lively got too blinded in her enmity towards Baldoni and disregarded everyone else's position in this situation. “This has affected people around Blake,” the insider explained. “And some feel she didn’t fully consider that.”

“There’s a sense this didn’t need to go this far,” the source adds. “That ego took over.”

Now, as Swift proceeds with a sigh of relief, it's still not completely over in her head. “She’s watching everything,” the insider said. “Because the last thing she wants is her name or her texts dragged into this again.”

“Relief, but not peace. Not until it’s completely over,” the source concluded.