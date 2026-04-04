Keith Urban plans explosive tell-all about Nicola Kidman
Keith Urban set to expose Nicole Kidman marriage secrets
Keith Urban is said to be considering telling his side of the story following his split from Nicole Kidman.
According to Radar Online, insiders have revealed that a potential tell-all memoir could be in the works.
An insider said, "Keith was really taken aback when he saw the interview because it felt like Nicole had gone out of her way to pretend he doesn't exist anymore," referring to Nicole's recent interview where she appeared to omit any mention of him, instead focusing on her personal growth and future.
"She talked about her family and her life, but never mentioned him – it feels as though she just wants to erase him," the source added.
As per the insider, "Keith has tried very hard to keep things between them amicable. He would have loved to do the whole conscious-uncoupling thing, but Nicole wouldn't hear of it."
Furthermore, sources also revealed that when Keith told Nicole that he wasn't happy in the marriage and wanted divorce "it was like a gate slammed shut and he was suddenly dead to her."
"He was hoping it would get better after the shock wore off. But clearly, she's not done punishing him," they added. "It feels very unfair to him because he's taken the high road and let this whole narrative about him being the villain circulate without correcting it and he gets no thanks."
The source also noted, "It won't shock anyone if he decides to do a tell-all to set the record straight. She's being so cold, what does he have to lose?"
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce in January 2026.
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