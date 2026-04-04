'Spice Girls' Mel B breaks silence on reunion tour rumours: 'A shock to me'
'Spice Girls' Mel B has made important remarks about reunion ahead of group's 30th anniversary
Mel B has addressed the long-running rumours that Spice Girls would gather for a reunion tour for their milestone anniversary.
In her latest chat with Hello Magazine, the songbird shared her two cents on plans pertaining to the group’s 30th anniversary. For those unversed, the Spice Girls were formed in 1994 in London, England.
Addressing the rumours, Mel, also known as Scary Spice, claimed that a full tour is not on the horizon.
“I can tell you it’s not happening,” she began.
“If it does, it’ll be a shock to me, let’s put it that way,” she also added, noting, “You can’t be nagging everyone to go on tour if they don’t want to. I laid that to rest when I turned 50.”
She even mentioned the speculations that the group might join hands for a Netflix documentary as per the likes of Take That mini series.
She said that even though all five members have been “thinking about” being the subject of a documentary charting their rise in the ’90s, no officials talks have taken place for that.
“I think we’ve all been asked and were all thinking about it at some point,” she said.
In conclusion, she remarked, “But it has to be done in the right way, and it has to be honest – and not everybody wants to be honest.”
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