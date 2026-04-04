Anna Faris unveils 'life-changing' roles as she prepares to play Cindy in 'Scary Movie 6'

Anna Faris unveils her 'life-changing' roles as she prepares to play Cindy in 'Scary Movie 6'

Anna Faris has finally opened up about her favourite characters of all time ahead of her return to the big screen.

Faris, who is getting ready to play Cindy in the forthcoming Scary Movie 6, had a conversation with POEPLE to promote the film.

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While discussing her character, the acclaimed actress and comedian told the outlet that other than Cindy, there are two more characters she would love to play again, one of which is Shelley from 2008’s The House Bunny.

She said, “I love Shelley. I do love Shelley. Shelley is near and dear to my heart,” who actually was the titular “house bunny.”

Shelly was a playmate before becoming the house mother for a struggling sorority, whom she taught inner love and confidence.

Faris starred in The House Bunny alongside Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, Rumer Willis, Colin Hanks, and Katharine McPhee.

Notably, this comes after The Dictator star chatted with the same outlet in 2024 about her portrayal of Shelly and called it a “life-changing role.”

"Fundamentally, career stuff aside, playing a character that had so much compassion and lack of judgment, a character who really led with her heart... it sounds really corny, but I think it made me feel like it was easier to make friends in a weird way," Faris quipped.

In addition to Shelly, she would be happy to play Samantha James in Just Friends because she’s just a delicious little villain, such an indulgent brat. It was delicious to play.”

"I feel like I've been really lucky,” Faris admitted, adding, "Maybe there could be an opportunity where I get to play either one of those characters again. I would just love that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Scary Movie 6, which will be released on July 5, 2026, reunited Ana Faris with her co-stars such as Regina Hall, Jon Abrahams, Dave Sheridan, and Marlon and Shawn Wayans.