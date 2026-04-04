Photo: Matthew Morrison reveals why he embraced his most iconic 'Glee' covers

Matthew Morrison has shared his real feelings about joining the beloved comedy-drama show, Glee.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, Morrison opened up about how joining Cameo, the service where celebrities record personalized video messages, unexpectedly reignited his connection to the show and his character, Mr. Schuester.

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"I feel like I've been so removed from it for so long," Morrison began.

He stated, "Then I just started doing these Cameo things that have kind of gone a little crazy and viral."

Moving forward, he admitted that there are "two songs that I kind of forgot about" that he gets asked to sing the most, Thong Song and Tell Me Something Good.

Reportedly, the fans liked the songs so much that Morrison decided to add these songs to his one-man, 90-minute show, Show Up.

"Now people want to hear those so much that I actually incorporated their songs into my concert,” he shared.

“Because people will get them by yelling them out in the concert, 'Thong Song!' I'm like, 'Alright, we'll give the people what they want,'" he joked.