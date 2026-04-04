Zara Larsson schools critics in support for Chappell Roan

Zara Larsson has spoken out in support of Chappell Roan after the rising pop star faced much of the backlash online.

In a recent interview, Larsson, 28, said she disagrees with how Roan has been treated, calling the criticism against the Femininomenon singer, also 28, disproportionate.

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“The more people hate her, the more I love her,” she told The Guardian, before calling out what she sees as a double standard in how women are judged. “I don’t like how she’s being treated at all.”

Larsson pointed out how female artists are often scrutinised for asserting boundaries in ways male counterparts are not.

“When a woman has boundaries, I think people freak out,” she continued. “Men can do violent criminal things, and people applaud them, but when a woman says, ‘Stop following me,’ it’s controversial? It’s like, ‘You guys just hate women, actually.’”

Roan has been vocal about her struggles with fame, frequently addressing what she describes as invasive behaviour from fans and industry figures. She has previously criticised “predatory” fan conduct, including “nonconsensual physical and social interactions”.

She has also pushed back against photographers who yelled at her on the VMAs red carpet.