Kim Zolciak given strict court orders amid custody battle
Kim Zolciak must complete therapy to see kids?
Kim Zolciak has been given strict orders by the court as part of her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Kroy Biermann.
As per the court documents, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been ordered by a judge to attend four "parent therapy" sessions.
It has been revealed that Zolciak must complete the sessions between April 3 and April 13, according to People Magazine.
During the time "all four children shall remain in the Father's physical custody," ordered the judge.
The order reads further, "Once Mother completes her four (4) sessions as required, the parties shall resume operation under the existing Court Ordered Parenting Plan, which otherwise remains in full force and effect until further agreement and/or modification by this Court."
This comes amid escalating tensions between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, who have been locked in custody dispute over their four children: Kroy "KJ" Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.
Biermann recently filed for sole custody, alleging that Zolciak has been "wholly unavailable" to care for their children and failed to comply with prior parenting agreements.
However, Zolciak has pushed back against those claims, stating that she has not lost custody and that the arrangement is temporary.
Furthermore, she explained that the absence was due to filming commitments abroad and she plans to complete the required sessions during her children's spring break, which falls under Biermann's scheduled parenting time.
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