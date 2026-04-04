Lauren Conrad spills the beans on sons' views about her fame
Lauren Conrad is the mother to two sons whom she shares with husband William Tell
Lauren Conrad has shared details about her average day with two sons.
As fans will be aware, Conrad shares sons Liam, and Charlie with husband William Tell.
In a new chat with Daily Mail, says her family's day usually begins at 6 a.m., when the kids start getting ready for school.
Dishing more details, she shared that she drives both boys to school every morning.
Depending on the season, the family's afternoons are a whirlwind of soccer or baseball practices, often taking place exactly where her own journey began.
“The fields they’re playing on are the same fields I played soccer on,” she began.
“I feel really lucky to be able to raise my kids in the same space I grew up. It’s a really special place.”
Despite her prominent standing in the showbiz industry, which she has maintained since the 2000s, Conrad claimed that her sons are unfazed her fame.
“I don’t think they really understand, and I don’t think they’re that interested, to be honest,” Conrad continued.
She remarked, “Once in a while, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, look! Mama did this.’ And they’re like, ‘Okay...’ Someday, they’ll get it."
-
'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco melts hearts with rare snaps of daughter Matilda
-
John Lithgow shares biggest worry about playing Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV reboot
-
Olivia Munn reacts to Amanda Peet's cancer diagnosis with powerful reminder
-
Anna Faris reveals why she used to 'hide' on 'Scary Movie' set: ‘So intimidated’
-
Savannah Guthrie airs heartbreaking Easter message as mom Nancy remains missing for over month
-
Jennifer Aniston's latest romance impacting bond with 'Friends' cast
-
Tamzin Outhwaite reflects on 'long journey' as she marks major evolution as a mum
-
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen make surprise outing after baby girl arrival: 'Having a blast'
-
RAYE reflects on regaining power after shunning label system for good
-
'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright shares major family milestone with husband Andrew Lococo
-
Maury Povich reacts to 'gold diggers' allegations after marrying 'rich' wife Connie Chung
-
‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ beats box office expectations