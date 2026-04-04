Photo: Lauren Conrad spills the beans on sons' views about her fame

Lauren Conrad has shared details about her average day with two sons.

As fans will be aware, Conrad shares sons Liam, and Charlie with husband William Tell.

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In a new chat with Daily Mail, says her family's day usually begins at 6 a.m., when the kids start getting ready for school.

Dishing more details, she shared that she drives both boys to school every morning.

Depending on the season, the family's afternoons are a whirlwind of soccer or baseball practices, often taking place exactly where her own journey began.

“The fields they’re playing on are the same fields I played soccer on,” she began.

“I feel really lucky to be able to raise my kids in the same space I grew up. It’s a really special place.”

Despite her prominent standing in the showbiz industry, which she has maintained since the 2000s, Conrad claimed that her sons are unfazed her fame.

“I don’t think they really understand, and I don’t think they’re that interested, to be honest,” Conrad continued.

She remarked, “Once in a while, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, look! Mama did this.’ And they’re like, ‘Okay...’ Someday, they’ll get it."