Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Epstein files mention

Gigi Hadid just expressed her disgust on being named in the Epstein files and even admitted that when she found this out, it made her “sick to my stomach.”

The 30-year-old supermodel, as well as her younger sister Bella, were both brought up in a December 2015 email exchange between Epstein as well as another individual whose identity was concealed in files released by the Department of Justice.

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However, Gigi opened up about how she felt about her appearance in the files by responding to a fan comment on an Instagram post shared on March 29, calling Epstein a “disgusting human being”

The fan had written, “I had to unfollow u bc u ain't talk bout those files Gigi.”

“Horrible to read someone you've never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context,” the star wrote in a message which appears to have since been deleted, as per E! News.

Gigi continued to explain that she didn't initially say anything because “I don't want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe it’s not clear - and it's important to let you know.”

The catwalk beauty then expressed to the fan that even though she “grew up privileged” but her parents “protected me and taught me the value of hard work.”

“The same hard work that got them to this country and gave them careers,” Gigi added.

The media personality is the daughter of RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, so, the model explained how she and her younger sister, Bella, became models in the fashion world.

She mentioned, “We applied for and my mom brought me herself to meetings with agencies in NYC just before I turned 18, two of which she was signed to in her career, Marylins and Ford…”

“I signed to IMG in 2012,” the supermodel further expressed. “And I've worked hard every moment since.”

“To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email - is disturbing, and I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being,” Gigi expressed.

For context, in the December 2015 email exchange, a redacted individual had written to Epstein, “How did the Hadid sisters became models and make so much money?! I don't understand…”

The convicted s*x offender had simply replied, “You know,” to which the other individual penned, “The father paid the agency.”

Epstein bluntly responded with, “No,” adding, “Because they follow directions, its that simple.”