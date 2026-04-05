Dakota Johnson and Tucker Pillsbury 'romance': When did their love story begin?
Dakota Johnson and Tucker Pillsbury have been seen multiple times months after her Chris Martin split
As Dakota Johnson's rumoured lovefest with Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, is heating up, fans ask when the pair first met.
Though the duo has yet to comment on the speculation regarding what is cooking between them.
But multiple media reports stated the timing of their being spotted in public for the first time was juicy.
It came just seven months after the Madame Web actress split from Chris Martin. The ex-couple had an on-and-off relationship for almost eight years.
In a report in People last June, an insider stated the Fifty Shades of Grey star was “doing well” after the breakup, adding, “The split wasn’t exactly a shock,” the source says, adding that the couple has been dealing with “the same issues for a while".
“[Johnson] wants to live her life very intentionally—she doesn’t want to have any regrets. She loves all her creative projects and is excited about her career," the source noted.
"She believes there is more to life than work, though. She wants a meaningful life on all levels.”
Enter Tucker Pillsbury
In late December, Johansson first fuelled dating rumours with the indie crooner after the duo had dinner.
A report in TMZ at the time quoted a source who said they were “cuddled up” during the outing.
Since then, the rumoured couple have been seen multiple times in public, sparking whispers that the actress is entering a new chapter of her love life.
Reports of them having a fun time did not go away.
Deux Moi, a celebrity gossip page on social media, shared that the duo had been spotted at an LA restaurant while holding hands.
Johansson and Pillsbury notched up a bit the romance rumours by leaving together from a Paul McCartney concert held in late March.
Though the purported couple has yet to officially confirm about their alleged romance.
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