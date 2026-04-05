Entertainment

Johnny Depp's Trump 'prophecy' leaves fans divided

Johnny Depp said If Donald Trump gets elected 'we will see the actual last president of the United States'

By The News Digital
Published April 05, 2026
Johnny Depp&apos;s Trump &apos;prophecy&apos; leaves fans divided

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's remarks about US President Donald Trump has resurfaced amid America's war against Iran.

In his  2016 remark  Depp said, "If Donald Trump is elected president of the United States, in a kind of historical way it’s exciting because we will see the actual last president of the United States. It just won’t work after that.”

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Depp's supporters have praised the comment as an accurate prophecy amid escalating Middle East conflict. 

The Republican's supporters, however, mocked the actor, pointing to his divorce from Amber Heard and circulating allegations that she defecated in his bed during their turbulent marriage.

Johnny Depps Trump prophecy leaves fans divided


Johnny Depps Trump prophecy leaves fans divided

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalized their divorce in January 2017, ending an 18-month marriage. 

The "Aquaman" actress received a $7 million settlement that followed allegations of domestic abuse and a restraining order request.


The News Digital
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
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