Johnny Depp's Trump 'prophecy' leaves fans divided
Johnny Depp said If Donald Trump gets elected 'we will see the actual last president of the United States'
Hollywood star Johnny Depp's remarks about US President Donald Trump has resurfaced amid America's war against Iran.
In his 2016 remark Depp said, "If Donald Trump is elected president of the United States, in a kind of historical way it’s exciting because we will see the actual last president of the United States. It just won’t work after that.”
Depp's supporters have praised the comment as an accurate prophecy amid escalating Middle East conflict.
The Republican's supporters, however, mocked the actor, pointing to his divorce from Amber Heard and circulating allegations that she defecated in his bed during their turbulent marriage.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalized their divorce in January 2017, ending an 18-month marriage.
The "Aquaman" actress received a $7 million settlement that followed allegations of domestic abuse and a restraining order request.
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