Entertainment

Dakota Johnson, 36, confirms romance with Role Model, 28, after breakup with older boyfriend

36 years old Dakota Johnson is dating 28 years old Role Model after split from 49 years old Christ Martin

By The News Digital
Published April 05, 2026
Dakota Johnson, 36, confirms romance with Role Model, 28, after breakup with older boyfriend

Dakota Johnson, 36, was spotted kissing and hugging her new boyfriend Role Model, 28,  while out in Los Angeles Friday night, according to TMZ.

Dakota Johnson, 36, confirms romance with Role Model, 28, after breakup with older boyfriend

It was for the first time the couple made public display of affection since they started dating in December 2025.

Dakota Johnson, 36, confirms romance with Role Model, 28, after breakup with older boyfriend
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A video published by TMZ shows Dakota and Role Model kissing each other in a parking lot. The actress is seen wiping  Role Model's lips with her hand before getting into her car. 

Dakota Johnson, 36, confirms romance with Role Model, 28, after breakup with older boyfriend

The Fifty Shades of Grey star started dating Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, after split from Chris Martin, 49. Role Model influencer Emma Chamberlain before their breakup in 2023.

Dakota Johnson, 36, confirms romance with Role Model, 28, after breakup with older boyfriend

He and Emma broke up after 3 years, reportedly providing the inspiration for his album, "Kansas Anymore," according to TMZ. 

Dakota Johnson, 36, confirms romance with Role Model, 28, after breakup with older boyfriend

RM has more than 1 million followers on Instagram where he is followed by the likes of Natalie Portman, Camila Cabello, Joe Jonas, Kate Hudson and many other celebrities.

Dakota Johnson, 36, confirms romance with Role Model, 28, after breakup with older boyfriend

Notably, Dakota Johnson is still not among those who are following RM on social media.

Tucker Pillsbury was born in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, to Rusty, a real estate appraiser and Susan Pillsbury, a special education teacher.

Dakota Johnson, 36, confirms romance with Role Model, 28, after breakup with older boyfriend

Pillsbury has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Throughout his career, he has been very open about mental health issues and his own depression.

The News Digital
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