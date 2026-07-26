Suki Waterhouse sees herself leaving US one day

Suki Waterhouse has shared that she hopes to move back to the UK one day with fiancé Robert Pattinson and their daughter.

The singer and actress, 34, has been living in the US with Pattinson, 40, but said she doesn't see herself staying there forever.

"I know I will return to London at some point," she said. "I'll probably end up living somewhere near where I grew up."

Waterhouse, who was raised in west London, said she hopes to live near the River Thames in the future.

She explained that this stage of her life is temporary as she and Pattinson are both busy with their careers while raising their young daughter.

"I look towards the future, knowing this moment's fleeting, and think I'll go back and live by the River Thames," she said.

The couple got engaged in 2023 and welcomed their daughter in March 2024.

Earlier this year, Pattinson fueled speculation that the pair may have secretly married while promoting The Drama. When asked about the biggest secret he had ever kept, he hinted it was the same as co-star Zendaya's.

At the time, Zendaya was also facing rumours that she had secretly married Tom Holland. Tom and Zendaya have since confirmed marrying each other.

Rumours about Waterhouse and Pattinson's relationship status also grew in January 2025 after Sharon Stone referred to Pattinson as Waterhouse's "husband" during an event.