Pamela Anderson goes unfiltered about missing upcoming 'Baywatch' reboot

Pamela Anderson says she has not been asked to appear in Fox's upcoming Baywatch reboot.

Speaking to Deadline, the 59-year-old actress revealed that no one from the new series has contacted her about making a cameo.

"No one's reached out to me," Anderson said. "I don't know much about it."

The former Baywatch star added that producers did speak with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, about working on the project behind the scenes.

She said the talks did not move forward but wished the team well.

Anderson played lifeguard C.J. Parker on Baywatch from 1992 to 1997. Although she enjoyed her time on the show, she said she has no plans to return.

"It was a great job, and I loved going to work every day on the beach," she said.

She added that while the role helped launch her career, she is now focused on taking on new projects instead of revisiting old ones.

Anderson admitted she might have considered the reboot if her sons had been involved.

"If my kids were involved, I probably would have listened to them," she said.

Instead, she said she wants to explore new roles, return to the stage and take on characters that surprise both audiences and herself.

The comments come months after original Baywatch stars David Chokachi, Kelly Packard, and Michael Bergin were seen filming scenes for the reboot in California. Shauni McClain is also returning.

The new series stars Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell and Stephen Amell, who will play an adult Hobie Buchannon. It is set to premiere in January 2027.