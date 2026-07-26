Katy Perry destroys Trump administration in new statement

Katy Perry has blasted President Donald Trump’s administration over the use of her song in a TikTok video.

For those unaware, the Trump administration used her song Firework in one of its TikTok videos, featuring footage of the United States military strikes in Iran, that was posted on Thursday, July 23. The post also had a caption that read, “Iran has been warned.”

Taking to her X account (previously Twitter) on Saturday, July 25, the 41-year-old American singer-songwriter wrote, “I am deeply appalled and angry to see ‘Firework’ used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.

She went on to add that she penned this song “to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments.”

“To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for.”

“My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare,” Parry stated.