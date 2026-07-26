Emmy Rossum shares important parenting lesson: 'I’m being more careful'

Emmy Rossum recently got candid and opened up about teaching her kids self-reliance and self-love.

For those unaware, Rossum shares her two children, a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son, with her husband, Sam Esmail.

The 38-year-old American actress and singer gave an interview to PEOPLE, where she revealed that she is teaching her kids to “be their own best friend," as she believes that living in the digital age has caused severe harm and people have lost empathy, especially with themselves.

Voicing her thoughts, she said, “I feel like they can read my mind sometimes. So [I’m being] more careful about how I talk to myself in my head. Because I feel like they can get a vibe of how I treat myself.”

The Beautiful Creatures star added, “And I think too much time online can cause us to be unkind to ourselves, through compare and despair. So, I think it’s important to talk to ourselves kindly, to be our own best friend, because that’s what I want for my kids.”

“I’m always going to be their best friend, but when I’m not here, I want them to have each other and be their own best friend,” Emmy Rossum quipped.