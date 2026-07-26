Tom Holland recalls point in life he 'lied through his teeth'

Tom Holland admits he sometimes had to promote movies he didn't think were very good.

The 30-year-old actor made the comments while appearing on the Dish from Waitrose podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett.

"When you really love a movie, it's easy to tell people to go and watch it because you're not lying," he began explaning.

But he admitted that hasn't always been the case.

"I've had times when people ask, 'Why should we watch this movie?' and in the back of my mind I'm thinking, 'You shouldn't because it's s***,'" Holland joked.

He said promoting his latest films has been much more enjoyable because he is proud of them.

Calling it a "victory lap," Holland said he has loved talking about both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day during their press tours.

Although he didn't name the movies he was referring to, Holland has appeared in several films that received mixed or poor reviews, including Cherry, Uncharted, and Dolittle.

The actor is already looking ahead to his next project, a long-planned biopic about legendary dancer Fred Astaire.

For the upcoming project, the actor has already vowed to not use body doubles for dance scenes and is already undergoing extensive dance lessons.