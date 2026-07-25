Oprah faces fresh backlash as she explains viral Meghan question

Oprah Winfrey is facing a fresh round of criticism after recently revisiting her 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Oprah gave her explanation on why she asked Meghan the now-famous question, "Were you silent or were you silenced?"

"I wanted to be clear because was she silenced? Were people telling her not to talk?... I said it for clarification because I didn't want later to hear, 'Well, no, it wasn't that. It really was that I was silenced. They wouldn't let me talk.' So it was all for clarification."

During the original interview, Meghan said she had always been outspoken but became "silent" after joining the royal family.

"I've always valued independence" Meghan said in the 2021 interview, adding, "I've always been outspoken, especially about women's rights. I mean, that's the sad irony of the last four years is I've advocated for so long for women to use their voice. And then, I was silent."

Oprah then asked, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" to which Meghan replied, "The latter."

Oprah also said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not know what questions she would ask before the interview.

She also explained that the conversation lasted three and a half hours and that she wanted to cover every major topic.

"This interview took three and a half hours... I was just trying to carefully go through everything that had come up in the past."

The 2021 interview made headlines around the world. Prince Harry and Meghan spoke about leaving royal duties, Meghan's mental health, a lack of support from the royal family, and concerns they said were raised about how dark their son Archie's skin might be before he was born.

Harry also said he felt trapped in the royal system and wanted to protect his family.

Oprah's latest comments have now sparked debate online.

"Oprah backpedaling?" one person wrote in the comments while another quipped, "Oprah, you got Markled!"

"Oh, Oprah… You failed to challenge obvious inconsistencies… and handed Harry and Meghan a worldwide stage to tell 'their story' without proper scrutiny or questioning. Now you want 'clarification?' That ship sailed! Spare me…"

"The only thing we want Oprah to do is be accountable for some of the reckless and unprofessional things she's been saying about greater superstars that aren't here to defend themselves," a third person wrote.

Some supporters defended Oprah and Meghan.

"In that royal climate she was silenced she didn't have a voice. The royals can't express their own opinions, everyone knows that," one Instagram user wrote.

"Great look back moments... I remember them all," another fan wrote.