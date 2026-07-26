Dr. Courtney Shah, seven-time 'Jeopardy!' champion, dies at 52

Dr. Courtney Shah, a seven-time Jeopardy! champion, has passed away at the age of 52.

Her daughter Maya Shaw broke the news of her passing on the website for the nonprofit CaringBridge, revealing that she passed away “in the comfort of her home” on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Shaw further shared that her late mother had been receiving hospice care at her residence after she was informed about her progress, as chemotherapy and radiation had not been working to treat her brain cancer.

The grieving daughter also penned a heartfelt tribute for her mother that read, “I don’t know what you believe about death, but I like to think that she’s at peace now. We loved her in this world, and we loved her out of this world, and we’ll go on loving her.”

“Thank you for your grace in all of this. It hasn’t been easy. It will continue not to be easy. Hug your loved ones,” Maya Shaw concluded.

It is pertinent to mention thar Dr. Courtney Shaw appeared on Jeopardy! in 2021, where she earned a total of $118,558 across a seven-game winning streak.

She also received an additional $2,000 for her second-place finish during her eighth game, as per J! Archive.