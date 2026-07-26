Emma Roberts and Cody John preparing for weekend wedding

Emma Roberts is set to marry fiancé Cody John this weekend in Idaho, according to multiple reports.

The couple is expected to wed at John's family estate in Sun Valley, per TMZ. The ceremony is expected to be a small event with close friends and family.

Roberts, 35, and John, 36, first went public with their relationship in 2022 after John shared a photo of them together on Instagram.

The couple reportedly met through mutual friends. At the time, a source said Roberts enjoyed John's sense of humour and that they were taking things slowly.

The source also said Roberts wanted to be careful about introducing her son, Rhodes, to a new partner. She shares the 5-year-old with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, with whom she split in 2021 after nearly three years together. They had welcomed Rhodes in December 2020.

Since confirming their relationship, Roberts and John have kept their romance mostly private and have only shared a few photos together online.

They announced their engagement in July 2024.





"Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," Roberts wrote as she shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her engagement ring.