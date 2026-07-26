Matt Damon unveils driving force behind 'Good Will Hunting'

Matt Damon recently got candid and revealed that it actually became a driving force for him and Ben Affleck to write Good Will Hunting.

Damon sat with Tom Holland for Complex’s GOAT Talk series, where he reminisced about losing the role of Aaron Stampler in the 1996 crime-thriller film Primal Fear to Edward Norton.

He confessed to Holland that the loss was a blessing in disguise, as it gave him motivation to create Good Will Hunting.

The 55-year-old American actor and film producer said, “It was actually a real impetus behind us writing Good Will Hunting, because when Ben and I went out for that role, and Edward beat out everybody, and as he should have, he was phenomenal in the movie.”

“And [we] looked at each other, and we were like, there’s never gonna be a role that good that comes down into the category of unknown actor, and we all can take a shot at it, but it’s, you know, 10,000 people going for this one thing. So, we really buckled down and wrote Good Will Hunting a little more desperately,” Damon explained.



For those unaware, Good Will Hunting was a romance drama film that was directed by Gus Van Sant and was released in December 1997.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie changed the trajectory of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s careers and earned them unmatched stardom by becoming an Oscar-winning movie.