Jennifer Garner says her children 'paying the price' of fame

Jennifer Garner has opened up about the cost of fame she has been paying for a long time.

Garner recently appeared on Evan Ross Katz's Shut Up Evan podcast, where she opened up about raising her three children in the glitz and glam of the entertainment world and how it has been negatively impacting their lives.

The 54-year-old American actress, who shares Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 53, revealed to Katz that she has stopped attending their soccer practices.

She said, “If I went through a yellow light, 15 cars would go through the red behind me. They would drive up onto people’s lawns, even on a hillside.”

“We were trying to have our little one play soccer, and the association asked us to stop because there were 20 cars coming,” Garner added. “So, it wasn’t just about us. It was just an industry that had gotten out of control.”

The Daredevil star expressed her disappointment at being constantly surrounded by paparazzi.

“If you show up and you’re trying to get into the pediatrician and you have a sick kid on your shoulder and you’re scared and you can’t get into the door because you’re blocked by photographers, there’s something wrong with that, and the kids are paying the price,” Jennifer Garner stated.