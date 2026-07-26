Rosie O'Donnell reveals her most surprising guest

Rosie O'Donnell is reportedly looking back on one of the most memorable moments from her years as a daytime talk show host.

In an interview with People Magazine, Rosie reflected on hosting The Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996 to 2002.

During her time on the show she welcomed some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Tom Cruise, Madonna and Barbra Streisand.

However, Rosie shared that it was Designing Women actress Delta Burke who left the biggest impression.

She said, "Delta Burke was so kind and so nice and so funny. And she’s the only person in the history of the show who said to me, ‘What are you doing tonight for dinner?’ And I said, ‘It’s just me and my kid. We’re going to probably order in Chinese food."

"She’s like, ‘Could I come over? I have nothing to do.’ And so, Delta Burke and I hung out with my kid, eating Chinese food from Ollie’s in New York. And I just thought that was so unbelievable that she was so gregarious and connected and sweet. And it was just a calm, loving night at home," she added.

While Delta Burke earned the title of her most surprising guest, Rosie O'Donnell named comedian Martin Short as her favorite interview.

"The best guest is Martin Short. Because all you have to do to Martin Short is to say, ‘Hi, Marty’ and then he’ll make you die laughing. He’s one of the nicest guys in showbiz too," Rosie said.