Charlize Theron makes surprising confession about Christopher Nolan’s film 'Memento'

Charlize Theron recently shared a surprising fact about her costumes in Christopher Nolan’s film Memento.

The 50-year-old South African-American actress and produce, along with her Odyssey co-stars Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, appeared in an interview with Konbini’s Video Club.

During the conversation, Theron, who plays Calypso—wife of Odysseus played by Matt Damon in the recently released film—revealed that many outfits that she wore in Memento were actually from her own closet, as it was a low-budget movie.

When she was asked to name one Nolan movie she likes the most, she replied, “That’s hard because I love all of them.”

However, out of all of his movies, “Memento is special to me because my friend costume-designed that film and we lived together during that time, and Chris and his brother would come to the house and have meetings with her there about costumes, and they had no money. So a lot of what Carrie Anne Moss wears in that movie came from my closet,” the Apex star unveiled.

For those unaware, Memento, a 2000 American neo-noir psychological thriller film, was written and directed by Nolan, whereas Cindy Evans was the costume designer for the film.

It is pertinent to mention that the film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay.