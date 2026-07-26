Kelly Clarkson talks about making single life ‘magical’ in fresh confession

Kelly Clarkson is talking about her life as a single mother.

The singer admitted during her Las Vegas residency that she’s enjoying this phase of her life and does not feel the need to include a man at this point.

Speaking to crowds at her “Studio Sessions” show at Caesars Palace, the TV host added.

“People are like, ‘Oh, why are you single?’

And I’m like, ‘First of all, there are a lot of people out here making single look real good,’” the

“And if you didn’t really understand what I meant by that, it’s like you see relationships and you’re like, ‘I am so glad I’m going home alone.’”

jokingly added, “You know what’s not happening in my house? That s–t.”

“If you are in a relationship, the hardest part I feel like is just keeping that fire alive and still dating.”

The singer added: “And, like, still making it feel magical and not monotonous.”