Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘grovelling’ to get Royal positions back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thinking about the future for their children as they are hoping for reconciliation efforts with King Charles.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are latching back on old positions, want to give Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet a secure future.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: “First of all I think the Sussexes do want a foot back in the door, for the sake of their children and their children’s futures.

“I think the children could be really annoyed, not now, but when they grow up, with their father and mother.

“They could ask ‘why haven’t you introduced me to my other life, my cousins, my heritage’, and I think that would be an awkward one for Harry and Meghan to explain.”

Seward said: “I think Harry is keen to reconcile with the family, and I am sure that Meghan does too as she needs that sparkle of royal gold dust around her so she becomes relevant again and her overall popularity improves.

“I am sure the pair are grovelling. At the moment at home for Meghan the Americans hate her.

“Her popularity is shattered – of course there will always be the Meghan superfans – but largely she is seen as somebody who breaks ties with her own family and she is seen as splitting Harry and the children from their family too.