Meghan Markle 'beyond excited' for major success

Meghan Markle knows the backlash is only going to intensify

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘beyond excited’ for a major reason and the Duchess knows the backlash is only going to intensify.

According to a report by the Heat World, the Duchess is ‘determined’ to keep celebrating this streak of success - whether she walks away with a gong or not.

Meghan Markle, following her meeting with King Charles, announced on July 15 that her Netflix show With Love, Meghan has been nominated for Emmy.

She said, “A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix

“We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!”

The insiders also told the outlet, Meghan and Harry’s top secret meeting with King Charles marked the first time she has returned to the UK in four years and has widely been seen as a personal ‘win’ for them.

Meghan is determined to keep celebrating this streak of success, whether she walks away with a gong or not after Emmy nomination.

The insider says, “She knows the backlash is only going to intensify as the awards get closer, but she's determined not to let it rattle her. As far as she's concerned, she's earned the right to celebrate this moment and she's not going to let anyone take that away from her.”

“If she takes home the prize on Emmy night, even better, but either ways she’s going to make the most of this, no matter how many people try to tear her down,” the source told the publication.