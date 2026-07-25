Meghan Markle returns to her pre-wedding strategy after UK trip with Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla in UK

Meghan Markle has embraced her and Prince Harry’s pre-wedding strategy once again following their trip to Britain with children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan’s strategy has been disclosed by the locals to royal expert Rob Shuter in Montecito.

The royal expert writes in Naughty But Nice, Meghan Markle now secretly wears disguises every time she leaves home following her meeting with King Charles in UK.

The royal insiders told the expert Meghan has become so committed to 'flying under the radar' that disguises are now a regular part of life whenever she steps out beyond the gates of her and Harry’s Montecito estate.

The look includes wigs, baseball caps, oversized sweatshirts, baggy pants, and sunglasses large enough to qualify as home security systems, the insiders said.

The close confidant said, “She doesn’t want anyone to recognize her.”

“Everything is carefully planned. The wig, the hat, the glasses—she believes it’s the only way she can move around unnoticed.”

The undercover routine has intensified after Meghan’s recent trip to Britain, where she wasn’t photographed once and, perhaps even more surprisingly, barely caused a ripple, the source continued.

Moreover, it is the same strategy Meghan and Harry had adopted before their relationship became public.

Those close to the couple say going incognito has always been part of Meghan and Harry’s playbook.

Previously, they had famously attended a Halloween party in Toronto dressed in costume during their initial days of romance, and Harry has also spoken before about trying to blend into everyday life.