Sarah Ferguson makes fresh vow amid 'feeling cut off' from family

Sarah Ferguson has been keeping a low profile in recent months

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has made a fresh vow as she is ‘feeling cut off’ from family, the royal insiders have claimed.

Speaking to the Heat World, the close confidant says Andrew’s former wife is demanding an audience with King Charles and Queen Camilla to appeal for clemency.

The source tells the outlet, Sarah is nowhere near ‘ready to just disappear into obscurity.’

Sarah vows, “she won’t allow herself to be tossed aside like rubbish simply because it’s the easier path for Charles and Camilla. [She feels] they owe her a whole lot better than that - and she intends to push them until she gets it!”

“That doesn’t mean she’s not incredibly nervous about coming back to England, but she’s not letting that stop her,” the royal source said.

“More than anything though, she can’t bear the idea of being so cut off from her daughters and her grandchildren,” the insider adds.

It is to be mentioned here that Sarah has been keeping a low profile in recent months after new revelations about her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein were made in January.

Being named in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Sarah has not been seen publicly for months and reportedly stayed with her ex-boyfriend and F1 tycoon Paddy McNally at his £15million Swiss chalet "Les Gais Lutins" in Verbier after being evicted from Royal Lodge, according to The Sun.